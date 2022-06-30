General

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country and chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province are likely today, according to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.

Likewise, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is forecasted at a few places of the country tonight as the weather is expected to be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country.

The Department stated that rainfall is taking place in most parts of the country for the couple of days as the monsoon is towards the north of the low-pressure line.

Currently, rainfall is taking place in most parts of the country, the Department said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal