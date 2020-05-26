Health & Safety

Coronavirus infection has been found in two people at Tokha municipality. According to the Ministry of Health and Population, these are among the 72 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country on Monday.

One among the infected person lives in rent at a house at Tokha municipality, ward no. 3 near the uphill way leading to Tokha Bazaar while another infected person also lives in rent at a house on the way from Dhaneshwor to Dhalmaltaar of the municipality’s ward no.6, mayor Prakash Adhikari said. He said the localities have been sealed off after the detection of coronavirus infection.

Tokha municipality had intensified rapid diagnostic test (RDT) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests following an increase in the number of coronavirus infection cases in Kathmandu Valley of late. Thirteen people had tested positive to coronavirus in the RDT in the municipality. Nasal and throat swabs collected from these people were sent for PCR tests and the infection was detected through PCR test carried out at the National Public Health Laboratory. The municipality has conducted RDT on more than 800 people so far.

Source: National News Agency Nepal