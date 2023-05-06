Key Issues

Finance Minister Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat on Saturday said a tunnel way from Tokha to Chhahare would be materialised.

In the past, there were only talks about the project. Now, required budget would be allocated to start it, he said while addressing an event organised here at Betini of Dupcheshwor Rural Municipality-4 in Nuwakot.

“The project was envisioned so as to increase trade between Kerung bazaar and China through Rasuwa and Nuwakot. So, it is being implemented. What sorts can be done will be included in the budget for the next fiscal year.”

The budget for the next FY would prioritise productive sector and big projects, he said. “The Nepali Congress has always prioritized development activities. It has been working on the things connecting with the aspects of people’s life like development activities, religion and culture,” said Mahat, also the NC’s spokesperson. He, however, urged people not to expect much from the budget as the country’s economy is currently in difficult situation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal