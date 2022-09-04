General

Tokha Municipality has urged its residents to remove structures built illegally in public and government lands.

The municipality executive meeting today took a decision to this effect. To implement this move, the meeting also directed its all wards to issue a 35-day public notice asking city dwellers to remove any structures built illegally in public lands, said the municipality chief administrative officer Shankar Raj Pathak. There are 11 wards within the municipality.

It may be noted that Kathmandu Metropolitan City launched a campaign to demolish illegally built structures.

Source: National News Agency Nepal