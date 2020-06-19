General

Tokha municipality is to construct one gym centre at each of its ward. Tokha municipality is going to construct gym centres to release the tension of COVID-19 and for the development of sports sector.

Municipality Mayor Prakash Adhikari said that they are going to construct gym centres targeting the youths, women and children in order to relax the coronavirus tension.

He shared that there would be meditation centre, yoga centre and spaces where different types of games would be played in the gym centre, to be constructed in all wards. The municipality would allocate budget in the coming fiscal year 2020/21 for the same.

They have set a target to complete the construction of some gym centres within a year while some others within couple of years, he added.

Similarly, Tokha municipality is to present the budget for coming fiscal year 2020/21 keeping education, health, sports and infrastructure in priority.

Mayor Adhikari mentioned that the municipality is also going to construct two-bed modern isolation at primary health centre in coming fiscal year keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind.

Source: National News Agency Nepal