General

Tokha Municipality is to provide 150 per cent allowance to the health workers mobilizing in the forefront in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The 61st meeting of the Municipal Executive on Sunday decided to provide allowances to the medical team including the medical officer and the lab technicians mobilized for collecting swab samples who are working at the frontline.

The allowance would be based on the salary scale the medicos are getting at present and it would be provided from the date the isolation centre came into operation.

According to the Municipality’s spokesman Bachchu Raj Basyal, the municipal executive also decided to provide 100 per cent allowance to the ambulance drivers, security personnel, office helpers and cleaning staff directly mobilized in COVID-19 prevention. The allowance to these persons would be based on their daily attendance. The allowances would be provided on the recommendation of the Municipality’s health section.

Similarly, the meeting decided to give 40 per cent allowance to drivers and the employees of the health section who are mobilizing indirectly in the prevention and control of COVID-19 while 25 per cent allowance to the rest of the health workers providing regular service.

Those health workers who have been mobilized for contact tracing and collection of swab samples from the suspected coronavirus infected persons would be provided allowances from the month of Asar.

Mayor Prakash Adhikari said the money for the food and snack expenses of coronavirus infected people kept in isolation would be provided as decided upon and recommended by the committee formed under the convenorship of the Deputy Mayor.

Meanwhile, the Municipality has assigned responsibility to the same committee headed by Deputy Mayor Gyanmaya Dangol to conduct a study and present a report on the feasibility of setting up an isolation centre on a public land at Tokha Municipality, Ward No 2.

Source: National News Agency Nepal