The top political leaders discussed the bill on truth and reconciliation commission (TRC), a transitional justice mechanism, at the initiative of Speaker Devraj Ghimire on Saturday. However, they failed to conclude on whether they could forward and pass the bill via fast track.

Chairman of CPN (Maoist Centre) and Prime Minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, and Chairman of CPN UML, KP Sharma Oli, attended the meeting at Speakers' office, Singh Durbar.

UML Chairman Oli, who is also the leader of opposition party, denied the proposal put forth by the ruling NC and Maoist Centre on forwarding and passing TRC bill in a fast track manner.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, UML Chairman Oli viewed, "Discussion was held on how the parliament activities could be forwarded. There was initial discussion on TRC and it was positive. The TRC issues can be taken to parliamentary committee for further discussion."

Similarly, Prime Minister Dahal shared that efforts were underway to seek middle way with the suggestion of experts after the UML denied fast track proposal on TRC bill.

He further said, "Serious discussion was held on concluding the bills, especially TRC Bill, Constitutional Council Bill, and Anti-Money Laundering Bill as soon as possible. We agreed on it in principles, but there are some technical aspects."

Source: National News Agency - RSS