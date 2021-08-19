Key Issues, politics

Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President, Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Maoist Centre)’s Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘ Prachanda’ and CPN -UML ( Socialist) Chair Madhav Kumar Nepal held a meeting today.

During the meeting that lasted for around 45 minutes, the leaders discussed about the country’s contemporary political issues and the matters relating to the expansion of Council of Ministers, according to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat.

Leaders Dahal and Nepal reached Baluwatar, the official residence of the Prime Minister, for the meeting. This is the first meeting among three leaders after the split of the CPN (UML) with the promulgation of the ordinance relating to political parties by the government on Tuesday.

The split of CPN (UML) led to the registration of a new party named CPN-UML (Socialist) under the chair of leader Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal