General

Meetings and discussions among top leaders of five-party ruling alliance have begun when the counting of votes under the elections to the House of Representatives and Province Assembly held on November 20 is about to complete.

Today Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba met CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Chairperson of the CPN (Unified Socialist), Madhav Kumar Nepal, separately to discuss about the formation of a new government.

During the separate meetings with Prime Minister Deuba at Baluwatar, both chairpersons were of the view of further strengthening the alliance and forming a new government under its leadership, said PM Deuba’s Press Chief, Govinda Pariyar.

They also touched on various issues including the formation of a new government and power sharing. Prime Minister Deuba and Chair Nepal congratulated each other as it was the first meeting after their election to the member of House of Representatives.

Earlier, PM Deuba and Chair Dahal also had a meeting on Saturday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal