General

Top leaders of three major political parties held a meeting in Singha Durbar today.

The leaders: Prime Minister and CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN (UML) Chairperson KP Sharma Oli met and discussed the bills relating to the Constitutional Council and the transactional justice, said the PM's press advisor Gobinda Acharya. "Top leaders also engaged in talks on Tuesday. Today's meeting is the continuation of Yesterday's sitting," he said. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal