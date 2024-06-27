Top leaders positive to sort out remaining work of TJ



Kathmandu: The top leaders of major three political parties have come univocal to forge consensus on the remaining issues relating to transitional justice (TJ).

The leaders agreed to finalize the TJ at a meeting held at the Prime Minister’s residence in Baluwatar this evening, Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Padam Giri said.

“The leaders were united to finalize the disputed issues based on a consensus,” Giri said.

Minister Giri shared that the meeting was focused on the ways to advance the bill on transitional justice and completing the remaining tasks of the peace process.

“Most of the issues of the TJ have been settled. Some three or four points are yet to be agreed on. We will make a breakthrough after forging consensus on this too,” he added.

The parties are yet to settle the issues of serious violations of human rights, recruitment of children in the military, reparation for the conflict-hit and some other issues.

Present on the occasion were Prime Minister and CPN (Maoist Centr

e) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (UML) Chair KP Sharma Oli and other leaders from the three political parties.

Source: National News Agency Nepal