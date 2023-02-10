Key Issues

Main political parties supporting the incumbent government have sat down to discuss the current political issue.

The meeting at the official residence of Prime Minister in Baluwatar today touched on an array of subjects including the current political issue, the government's work and the presidential election, according to Surya Kiran Sharma, press advisor to the Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

Present on the occasion were PM Dahal, CPN (UML) Chairperson KP Sharma Oli, Chairperson of the Rastriya Swatantra Party Rabi Lamichhane and Chairperson of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party Rajendra Lingden.

Source: National News Agency Nepal