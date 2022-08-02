General

The rural roads in Kaski and neighbouring districts have been disrupted due to the torrential rains occurred for some days.

The landslides and subsidence caused damage and obstruction of the roadways, resulting into sheer inconvenience to the people, according to the District Police Office, Kaski.

The police added that the blacktopped road stretching from Begnas to Bhorletar, Lamjung has been disrupted since Monday evening. The roadway has subsided for 25 meters at Gairipokhari of Rupa Rural Municipality-1 in Kaski.

Similarly, the roadway connecting Nayapul to Ulleri from Ghandruk was been obstructed due to landslips at Birethanti of Annapurna Rural Municipality-7. Both the domestic and foreign tourists have been facing difficulty as the roadway to reach tourist area, Ghandruk, has been disrupted.

Moreover, the Prithvi Highway was disturbed for some hours due to flooded canal at Ghotghote of Pokhara-29. It was caused by the downpour last night.

The District Police Office further informed that the floodwater has been diverted to avert road accidents.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sundar Tiwari, informed that efforts were underway to reopen the blocked roadways by coordinating with the concerned bodies.

The torrential rain collapsed a house at Pokhara-6 on Sunday where a woman died and another one got injury. The houses at Kamalpokhari of Pokhara-13 are waterlogged for some days due to heavy rainfall.

Source: National News Agency Nepal