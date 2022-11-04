General

A total lunar eclipse is taking place on coming November 8, Tuesday, the full moon day in the month of Kattik.

According to the Nepal Calendar Determination Committee, the eclipse will occur since moonrise at 5:11 pm. It will be visible following the sunset at 5:11 pm.

According to Committee executive director Surya Prasad Dhungel, the eclipse will end at 6: 34 pm. It will be visible from Nepal for one hour and 23 minutes.

According to religious belief, normal people except the children, aged and sick should restrain themselves from taking food since 8:11 am (before nine hours of the eclipse) to avoid the eclipse’s possible harm and the practice of meditation and religious worship are considered to be beneficial during the eclipse. Prior to this, the solar eclipse occurred on October 25.

Source: National News Agency Nepal