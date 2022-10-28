General

A cut-throat competition among the candidates contesting House of Representatives (HoR) election on coming November 20 is estimated in the constituency no 3 in Mahottari district.

The constituency encompasses the district Headquarters-Jaleshwor.

Contesting in the election from the very constituency are Lokatantrik Samajwadi party Nepal’s Chairperson Mahantha Thakur, Janata Samajbadi Party’s Hari Narayan Yadav and rebel candidate from CPN (UML) contesting as an independent candidate Ram Aadhar Kapar.

Thakur was elected from the same constituency in the last parliamentary election in 2017.

Similarly, Thakur-led Lokatantrik Samajbadi Party’s (earlier Terai Madhesh Lokatantrik Party’s senior vice-chairperson) Brikhesh Chandra Lal is vying in the upcoming parliamentary election from the same constituency.

There are 99,930 voters registered in theMahottari constituency no 3 and five local levels at present. Janata Samajwadi Party had shown that it has a strong foothold in this constituency as the paryt’s candidates had won in majority of the local levels (four out of five) in the last local level election on May 13 this year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal