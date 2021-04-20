Health & Safety

Tough preventive measures have been enforced in Kathmandu Valley following an outbreak of second wave of COVID-19 along with a new variant.

The enforcement and compliance of stringent health safety measures has been monitored through local administration. The Kathmandu district administration has enforced a new system to take action against those throwing masks in a haphazard manner.

The administration has put tough preventive measures on the operation of means of transport and management of the materials including masks.

With the new measures, the users have to safely keep the used masks mandatorily either in a closed dust bin or in a plastic bag for at least five days.

Kathmandu Chief District Officer Kali Prasad Parajuli shared that those breaching the government order would be brought to action as per the Infectious Disease Prevention Act-2020.

As per the new measure, the driver and co-driver should mandatorily wear mask and use sanitizer while operating vehicles in Kathmandu. Among others are daily disinfecting the vehicle, providing masks to the needy passenger in the maximum price of Rs 10, stated a special notice issued today.

The long route public vehicles are not permitted to onboard passengers from different stations on the way to their destinations. The public vehicles are directed not to keep more passengers than the number of seats, mandatorily get their passengers to wear masks and make sanitizing arrangement within the vehicle.

Source: National News Agency Nepal