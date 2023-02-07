General

A cycle tour is going to be organised from Nepalgunj to Thakudwara of Bardiya with an objective of promoting tourism business through cycling.

Around 300 cyclists would participate in the cycle tour going to be organised by Nepalgunj Cycling Club from February 9-11, said Club Chair Satish Niraula.

'Tour de Thakurdwara' and 'Nepalgunj Kids Race' would also be organised under the Nepalgunj Cycle Festival. "The tour to begin from Bageshwori Temple will reach Thakurdwara via Tribhuvan chowk, Ganeshman Chowk, Om Kedareshwor Temple of Bansgadhi and Satkhaluwa pond on February 9," said Niraula.

Similarly, there is a plan to take the cycle tour up to Chisapani of Karnali by enjoying jungle safari of Bardiya National Park, elephant safari and visiting Nepal's longest Geurwa Karnali bridge on February 10 and 11, he mentioned.

Stating they have already made preparation of route for cycle tour and all types of coordination required for the same, he mentioned that national and international cyclists would participate in 'Tour de Thakurdwara'.

"Our main objective is to carry out activities linking cycling with our culture and tourism. This programme will help exert pressure for the safe cycling and promotion of cycle lane in cities", added Chair Niraula.

Similarly, programme Coordinator Pradep Sapkota shared that the main objective of the 'Tour de Thakurdwara' cycle tour is to protect tourism and culture in an eco-friendly manner.

Cyclists from Bareli, Lucknow, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Punjab, Delhi and Kashmir of India would also participate in the cycle tour, Sapkota said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal