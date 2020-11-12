business, Trading

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai has initiated tourism and mountaineering course at Bhanujan Secondary School at Phungling Municipality-4 in Taplejung on Thursday.

Stating that Nepal was one of the centres of the world tourism as the mountains here were attracting thousands of foreign tourists annually, Minister Bhattarai spoke of the need to produce skilled human resource for which, he said that the tourism education was initiated in the school level.

On the occasion, an agreement was inked between executive director of the Nepal Academy of Tourism and Hotel Management (NATHAM), Romnath Gyawali, and Principal of Bhanujan Secondary School, Kishore Rai.

According to the agreement, NATHAM would facilitate studies of tourism and mountaineering in the grade 11 and 12. The NATHAM would provide teaching learning materials related to the course and would provide trainer for the practical studies on the subjects.

Source: National News Agency Nepal