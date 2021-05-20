General

The Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) has been continuing activities to facilitate the related agencies and rescue the foreign tourists stranded in different parts of the country with the enforcement of prohibitory orders to contain coronavirus. The NTB formed a disaster management and communication cell and intensified the works on tourists' rescue.

Even the Indian tourists' hotel quarantine has been managed and facilitated for their monitoring as per Nepal-India Air Bubble Agreement.

Information about the foreign nationals is collected via 'travel locator'. Online forms are filled with the information about foreign nationals and the area they visited. The information is then forwarded to the relevant embassies once they demand, said Director at NTB, Mani Lamichhane. After finding the location/area the tourists are, other related agencies are informed.

So far 448 foreign nationals have been registered in the travel locator. Among them, the 82 are US, 58 Indian, 37 Russian, 29 British, 27 German, 22 Ukraini, 19 Pakistani, 14 Bangladeshi. Similarly, 14 are Spanish, 12 Swiss, nine Canadian, seven Dutch, six Romanian, five Slovakian, four Belarusians, and two each from Australia and Japan.

The tourists are provided information about the management of quarantine and other information. The tourists themselves select the services. Currently, NTB has informed the ministry and the related bodies about the number of Indian citizens and their stay in different hotels and even the health condition, added Director Lamichhane.

The foreign tourists are first brought to Kathmandu from different places and facilitated for their home return. The rescued tourists have been returning their countries via chartered flights.

With the second wave of COVID-19 plaguing the country, the government has continued prohibitory orders in several districts including the Kathmandu Valley since April 29.

Source: National News Agency Nepal