The Pokhara Tourism Council has drawn the attention of the government towards protecting the lives of the people by immediately bringing in COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccination is inevitable as the second wave of the Corona Virus pandemic has severely impacted the people and their day-to-day life.

Issuing a statement on Saturday, the Council has demanded that the government protect the right of the citizens to live, by giving first priority to their health in the present situation. As the tourism sector has suffered direct and long-term impact as a result of the pandemic, the Council has urged the government to make arrangements for vaccination at the earliest to tourism entrepreneurs, staffers and workers so as to protect the tourism sector.

Source: National News Agency Nepal