Tourism entrepreneurs of three provinces have decided to work together and introduce tour packages for promotion of tourism.

The Nepal Association of Tour and Travel Agents (NATTA) Banke Chapter announced this after organizing a four-day ‘Tour Product Development and Ticketing’ training. The training is being organized in collaboration with the NATTA Center and Livelihood Revival Project for Sustainable Tourism.

Central Secretary of NATTA, Yuvika Bhandari, said that the training will be fruitful in preparing skilled human resource in the field of tourism, as shortage of skilled human resource in the field of tourism has increased after the COVID-19 pandemic. She said such trainings have been started in different places of the country under the plan of Nepal Tourism Board to address the shortage of human resource in the tourism sector.

Speaking on the occasion Mayor of Birgunj Prashant Bista said that tourism can become a strong and permanent base for the country’s economy. He expressed the confidence that there will be uniformity in the tour package developed by the tourism entrepreneurs of the three provinces after the training.

President of NATTA Banke Chapter Ram Sigdel mentioned that the training organized for the first time in Western Nepal will enable tourism businesspersons to create travel packages from identifying the destination to manage the necessary tickets for tourists going to destinations around the world.

Altogether 30 tour and travel operators from Lumbini, Kanrali and Sudurpaschim provinces are participating in the training.

Source: National News Agency Nepal