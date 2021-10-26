General

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Prem Bahadur Ale has pledged to make the national flag carrier, Nepal Airlines Corporation dynamic and effective.

At a programme organized by the Nepal Tourism Board to welcome and congratulate the minister on Tuesday, he said the ministry would take crucial decisions to that end in the context, with the executive chairperson already appointed. “The incumbent government would not repeat the mistakes made by the erstwhile government in regard to the management and operation of aviation sector. The previous government had worked to nurture the private airlines companies by limiting the scope of NAC. Our government would never allow such tendency to rise”, Minister Ale said.

He also expressed his confidence that new programme would be put in place to collaborate with private sector to revitalize the COVID-battered tourism economy.

On the occasion, secretary at the ministry Yadav Prasad Koirala realized that concrete results have not been visible in regard to the development of tourism sector for lack of tourism policy and inter-ministerial coordination.

Source: National News Agency Nepal