Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Prem Bahadur Ale has underscored the need of support from all sectors for reviving the tourism industry which has been hard hit for two years by COVID-19.

He said so while speaking in the Sixth Bhaktapur Industrial Cultural Tourism and Trade Fair kicked off today.

Minister Ale shared that his party, the CPN (Unified Socialist), will forge alliance in the local level election taking place on May 13.

"The ruling coalition parties will forge electoral alliance for the upcoming local level elections and the present coalition will remain intact till the next parliamentary elections," he elaborated.

Source: National News Agency Nepal