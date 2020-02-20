General

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai on Thursday reached Kharipati to take stock of the situation of the China-returnees students in quarantine.

Through the control room of the joint security command outside the quarantine, Minister Bhattarai talked to the students about their situation, the facilities and their needs. He also inquired with the medical team at the quarantine about the situation of occupants inside the camp.

The rescued Nepalis expressed satisfaction over the management made for them at the quarantine, he said. Nepal does not have any case of coronavirus and there was not need to fear about it in the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal