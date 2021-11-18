General

Discussion was held between tourism entrepreneurs of Bangladesh and Pokhara over various matters including tourism partnership.

Tourism entrepreneurs including office-bearers of Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Bangladesh, are on Nepal visit at the invitation of PATA Nepal chapter.

On the occasion, emphasis was laid on reviving the tourism sector, affected by coronavirus, by increasing collaboration in tourism sector.

At a programme organised by Pokhara Tourism Council at the promotion of Nepal Tourism Board and coordination of PATA Nepal, speakers said that a good and positive message would be disseminated in tourism sector soon if tourism activities could be taken ahead through the medium of partnership.

Saying it was the need of hour to uplift the tourism affected by COVID-19 pandemic, executive member of PATA Nepal, Tikaram Sapkota, shared that tourism partnership among neighbouring countries is indispensable

Similarly, PATA, Bangladesh, Chair Shahid Hamid said that Nepal is an attractive destination for sightseeing, adding panoramic view of mountains of Nepal attracts Bangladeshi tourists.

He also expressed view that tourism relation between Nepal and Bangladesh should be made strong.

Chief of Nepal Tourism Board, Pokhara, Kashiraj Bhandari, and General-Secretary of Pokhara Tourism Council, Ram Chandra Sharma expressed belief that the programme would be fruitful among tourism entrepreneurs of both countries, saying such programmes are indispensable to revive the tourism.

Eight people including office-bearers of PATA, Bangladesh, tourism entrepreneurs and media persons as well as tourism entrepreneurs of Pokhara were present on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal