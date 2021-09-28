General

Manang, the trans-Himalaya district, in the Gandaki Province observed the 42nd World Tourism Day. Tourists arrived here were welcomed and honored amidst a special programme organised here Monday.

Tourism and hoteliers geared up activities to restore the business dented severely with the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The programme was facilitated by the government level. Chief District Officer Bishnu Lamichhane said the celebrations took place with the adoption of all recommended safety measures against COVID-19.

Tourists from Israel and India who were among those getting felicitation on the occasion said they were elated to be treated warmly.

Some days back, CDO Lamichhane, Annapurna Conservation Area Project (ACAP) chief Lekhnath Gautam and chiefs of district-based security bodies carried out a field inspection here to stake stock of tourism infrastructures and identify related problems.

ACAP Chief Gautam said the arrivals of tourists in the district hit hard by landside and floods and COVID-19 had instilled a ray of hope among the tourism and hotel entrepreneurs.

The Tilocho Lake (4919 Meters), Thorang La pass, Mutkinath Temple, and Annapurna Circuit are among the major tourist destinations in the vicinity.

Besides, tourists arrive here in course of climbing the Annapurna II, IV, Lamjung, Gangapuran, Ganesh peaks and Nilgiri mountain range.

Source: National News Agency Nepal