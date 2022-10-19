General

Four persons died in a tractor accident near Mauwakhola rural municipality-4, Yamphewa rivulet in Taplejung last night.

Tractor driver Pasang Sherpa, 31, and Furwa Sherpa, 24, of Mauwakhola ward-5, Kamsang and Sharmeela Sherpa, 22, and Laki Sherpa, 17, of the same family from Mauwakhola-4 died in the mishap, informed Mauwakhola rural municipality chairperson Bijaya Prakash Banem.

According to him, all of them died on the spot. The tractor had fallen around 200 metres off the road.

Chair Banem said the tractor bound to Kamsang from Power Sub-station of Tellabung met with the accident. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal