General

A 9-year-old boy died after being hit by a tractor at Gauradaha, Jhapa on Monday.

The tractor carrying the number plate Me 1 Ta 7431 hit Gaurab Adhikari at Gauradaha-1. The boy injured seriously in the incident died in course of treatment, according to the District Police Office.

The Gauradaha Police has taken under control the tractor driver Binod Chaudhari, 26, the police added.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY-RSS