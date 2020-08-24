General

Two local trade and business organisations have called for allowing the smooth operation of industries and businesses to prevent reduction in production and to make the economy functional.

Issuing a joint press release, the presidents of Morang Trade Association and the Morang Industries Organisation have urged the three tiers of the government, the local administration and security bodies to extend cooperation in creating an environment conducive for the industries and businesses to operate smoothly.

The Association president Prakash Mundada and Organisation president Bhim Ghimire stated that the industries have been helping make the supply system smooth and efficient by giving continuity to the production process even in the present adverse situation tossed up by the coronavirus pandemic.

They have also reiterated through the joint press release that the industries will strictly follow the health code of conduct issued by the government and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Source: National News Agency Nepal