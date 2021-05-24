business, Trading

Nepal Trade Union Congress (NTUC) has demanded budgetary allocation for the strengthening of capacity of labour organizations.

NTUC asked the Finance Minister to bring the budget fort eh fiscal year 2078/79 BS to save the pandemic-battered economy and resolve the issues of workers.

Union President Pushkar Acharya pointed out the need to waive off taxes including income tax and loan interest in the case of low income workers and self-employees. “Health equipment including PPE, insurance and incentive package should be provided to the workers who are in the forefront of the corona pandemic as per the standards of World Health Organization (WHO)”, Acharya demanded.

Among other demands are introducing special programme for generating new employment opportunities by developing and expanding small and medium scale industry, agriculture and agro-based enterprises, making arrangement of free COVID vaccine to the entire section of workers including teachers at the earliest and expand income tax slab of public servant to at least Rs 700,000.

NTUC Vice-President Ajaya Kumar Rai called for the setup of a high-powered employment promotion board with representation from trade union and professional organizations. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal