Traffic along Jayprithvi highway, obstructed from Thursday night due to landslide, has resumed.

The highway was obstructed due to landslide occurred at Dolyamod along Khodpe-Bajhang road section at 10:00 pm on Thursday.

Police Inspector Darshan Khadka said that traffic along the highway has resumed after the landslide debris was removed with the help of excavator.

The obstructed highway resumed after 14 hours. With the resumption of traffic, stranded vehicles following disruption of highway have moved towards their respective destinations, said police.

Source: National News Agency Nepal