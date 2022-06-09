General

Traffic along Narayangadh-Muglin road section, obstructed from Wednesday night, has resumed from this afternoon.

According to the District Traffic Police Office, the vehicular movement has been brought into operation after removing the landslide occurred at Nagdi Khola at Ichchhakamana rural municipality-5 along the Prithvi Highway.

Similarly, the landslide occurred at Namsi bridge of Ichchhakamana rural municipality-6 along Narayangadh-Muglin road section early this morning has been removed this afternoon.

There is a long queue of vehicles on the road following the obstruction of vehicular movement from Wednesday night.

Source: National News Agency Nepal