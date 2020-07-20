General

Traffic along the Narayangadh-Muglin road section has come to a halt after the landslide occurred at Charkilo this morning.

The vehicular movement was totally obstructed after the recurrent flow of landslides covered the road stretch since 5.00 am Monday.

With this, the District Police Office, Chitwan has urged the vehicle drivers to keep one way of the road open so as to ease removal of landslide debris.

The area has witnessed continuous heavy rainfall for the past couple of days. The recurring landslides at Charkilo in Ichhakamana rural municipality-6 have caused frequent disruption of road traffic. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal