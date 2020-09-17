General

Recurrent landslides have caused uncertainties in the two way traffic operation along the Narayangarh-Muglin road section. The road section has been disrupted again due to persistent landslides at Charkilo in Ichhakamana rural municipality.

A landslide occurred at ward-6 of the rural municipality at 4.30 this morning throwing the vehicular operation out of gear. According to the District Police Office Chitwan, landslides are continually taking place in the area.

However, the task of removing the landslide debris has started early this morning, said the Division Road Office Bharatpur. Vehicles plying through the road section have been stranded on the road due to the landslide.

One way traffic was brought into operation since 11.00 am by clearing the landslide that occurred on Wednesday morning. Landslides have been recurrently taking place along the road section since Monday night.

Source: National News Agency Nepal