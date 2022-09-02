General

The Palpa-Butwal road section of the Siddhartha Highway has been disrupted yet again due to a landslide near Hiyudekhola of Tinau Rural Municipality-5 in Palpa.

Incessant rain taking place in the area has collapsed the main road following the landslide, it is said. A diversion was constructed on Thursday to resume the traffic but the rain since last night again damaged the diversion, halting the vehicular movement from 3:00 this morning.

Earlier on Thursday afternoon, the diversion was constructed after the landslide damaged some 40 metres road.

Currently, the landslide is still taking place, the District Police Office, Palpa, said.

The Road Division Office, Palpa, stated that the debris will be cleared only after the rain was over.

Source: National News Agency Nepal