Traffic resumes after clearing debris from Jhyaplekhola

The debris from Jhyaplekhola road at Dhunibensi Municipality-9 along the border of Kathmandu and Dhading districts was cleared this evening resuming the vehicular movement after 48 hours.

The two-way traffic has resumed along the road section of the Tribhuvan Highway after clearing the landslide, Police Inspector and Information Officer of District Police Office, Dhading Prahlad Silwal said.

Hundreds of vehicles have headed to their destinations after clearing the landslide, Silwal said.

Personnel of Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, Nepal, Nepali Army, local residents and passengers worked to clear the obstruction there.

Police said that three vehicles were buried in the landslide at the site that killed at least 35 persons.

