The Narayangadh-Muglin road section which was blocked by landslides has been opened for traffic after eight hours of the disruption.

The landslides occurred at Kerabari and Athahra Kilo of Bharatpur metropolis-29, Chitwan this morning led to the disruption of a two-way traffic along the highway.

According to District Police Office, Chitwan's spokesperson Deputy Superintendent of Police, Narahari Adhikari, those vehicles remained stuck due to the highway disruption have left for destinations with the clearance of landslide depositions which was possible by the use of two loaders and an excavator.

Source: National News Agency Nepal