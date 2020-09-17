General

Traffic has been resumed along the Narayangarh-Muglin road section after clearing landslide debris off the road at Charkilo.

Landslide that occurred at Ichhakamana rural municipality-6 at 4.30 this morning had disrupted the two-way traffic along the road stretch.

According to the District Police Office Chitwan, the two-way traffic has come into operation since 8.40 am today with the removal of the landslide. Vehicles stranded along the road due to landslide have started plying to their destinations, the district police shared. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal