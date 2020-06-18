General

The Narayangadh-Muglin road section, which was obstructed from 4:15 am on Wednesday after a landslide, opened for traffic at 10:00 last night.

The traffic was resumed after 18 hours by clearing the debris that covered the 45 meters road at Charkilo, Information Officer of Narayangadh-Muglin Road Section Project Engineer Shiva Khanal said.

Khanal said that it took long time to clear the debris as the landslip occurred again after clearing once. Loaders were used in both the sides to clear the debris of the landslides to resume the vehicular movement.

With the occurrence of landslide, hundreds of vehicles stranded for hours have left for their destinations after clearing the debris, the District Police Office, Chitwan, said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal