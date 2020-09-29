General

The Beni-Baglung road which has been disrupted for the past three months has come into re-operation after maintenance. The road traffic has resumed since Monday following the removal of landslide debris from different sections of the road, said the Road Division Office.

Landslides occurred at lower Bandre, Dhodeni rivulet and Raniban of Ratnechaur along the road section had obstructed the traffic since June. The vehicular movement along the section had come to a complete halt since the road disruption.

Beni municipality-1 ward chair Tek Bahadur Rawal informed that the disrupted road was brought into operation after clearing off the landslide debris with the mobilization of man and machine.

Earlier, the locals of Myagdi and Baglung had staged a sit-in before the road division office and submitted an attention letter demanding prompt maintenance of the disrupted road. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal