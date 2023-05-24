Bangladesh national team will kick-off their
practice session for the solitary Test against Afghanistan on May 29.
Some of the players, however, had already started the individual training at
the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium while some other were busy with
playing for Bangladesh A team against the visiting West Indies A.
BCB selection panel sources informed that the squad for the national team is
likely to be announced just a couple of days before the practice session.
Bangladesh will miss the service of Captain Shakib Al Hasan who sustained a
finger injury during the ODI series against Ireland at Chelmsford.
The Tigers played their last Test match against Ireland at home two months
ago. There is hardly any chance to bring up changes from that squad sans
Shakib.t since Shakib is a two-in-one player, the selectors need to call up two
players to fill Shakib-sized hole.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha