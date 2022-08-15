General

A two-day technical training on Knowledge Management System (KMS) and Capacity Development Management Information system (CDMIS) concluded in Kavre.

Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration (MOFAGA) had developed and updated the system to improve its service delivery and information disclosure practices.

The system has been put in palce with the technical support from the national flagship programme, PLGSP (Provincial and Local Government Support Program) implemented by MOFAGA.

As informed, the capacity building training gathered four expert participants from each Provincial Centre for Good Governance(PCGG) and Province Programme Implementation unit (PPIU) from all seven provinces in physical mode this week.

National Program Director of PLGSP Balaram Rijal told RSS that the training was organized to strengthen capacity of the technical assistance employees, thereby improving the portal of capacity development management information system for effective management of records and disintegrated data of the participants so as to further improve public service delivery of sub-national government.

"Federalism is needed for ensuring the fundamental rights of the citizens as well as for the nation to enhance its performance" he further added.

Likewise, National Program Manager Chiranjivi Timilsina shared that the training will contribute to properly maintain disintegrated data-based evidence to monitor and show progress PLGSP made in enhancing capacity of the elected representatives and government officials.

Representing development partners, UNDP Federal Governance Specialist Ian MacDougall highlighted that this CDMIS system is a tool that can be used to elevate capacity for effectiveness of the training.

“Effectiveness of the CDMIS and Knowledge Management System will be measured in the grid of real based disintegrated data. We will also design and deliver refresher training and update the training content as per the need considering the feedback received from participants”, PLGSP monitoring and evaluation specialist Chandra Kanta Sharma said.

Nagesh Badu, e-governance specialist from PLGSP emphasized on training as it has enhanced the knowledge of technical experts in systematically managing the data and boosting PCGG performance as a center of excellence.

In the closing ceremony, training curriculum development expert Bishnu Neupane from PCGG, Lumbini province shared that this training rekindled the hope towards effectively operating the knowledge management system with granular performance data.

Bagmati province capacity development officer Bina Kumari Panta said its outcome would be manifested in maintaining the data and resource materials as envisioned by the CDMIS system by stakeholders in all the provinces.

As many as 45 technical assistance experts from PCGG and PPIU serving in different seven provinces participated in the training. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal