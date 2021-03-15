General

A two-day training on accessibility and universal design principles kicked off in the Karnali province capital, Surkhet, on Sunday.

National Federation of the Disabled-Nepal, Karnali Province Surkhet in collaboration with CBM imparted the training as part of its project ‘Include Us’.

NFDN Nepal’s architect consultant Milan Bagale shared that the two-day training on designing building structure based on the universal principles of accessibility was imparted so as to contribute to build a just society.

“We conducted the inclusive training to provide technical information on the essence and rationale of accessibility design”, Bagale said, adding that the engagement of disable people’s organizations, civil, architect and IT experts at province and local level and journalists was expected to benefit the participants.

He further shared, “The training is taking place in all seven provinces across the country “. Though the Building Code and Accessible Structure and Communications Service Directive-2069 BS have been put into effect keeping the people with disability into consideration, all the provisions of the code and directive have yet to be fully implemented, he noted.

‘Include Us’ Project Coordinator Bimal Poudel claimed that every citizen can obtain equal service and access with the implementation of universal principles of accessibility.

He further shared that an American Professor of North Carolina Ronald Mace had propounded the universal design principles in 1997 and now it has become a norm across the globe to design the structures adopting the same principle.

As many as 60 participants are attending the training. Key themes of the training are judicious use related to the universal design principles, flexibility on the use, simple and easy access, direct and clear information, default tolerance, use of minimum force, structure for access and use and place.

Source: National News Agency Nepal