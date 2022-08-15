General

Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Govinda Prasad Sharma (Koirala) has said that the Act relating to Transitional Justice will be amended.

Minister Koirala made this commitment after receiving a memo from a group including the founder president of the common platform for conflict victims, Suman Adhikari. The group had reached the Ministry at Singhdarbar to hand over the memo including the suggestions from the victim community in the Transitional Justice Bill.

On the occasion, Minister Koirala said the suggestions made through the parliamentary process can be included. However, the bill will not be withdrawn and the commission will be formed after passing it from the parliament.

It may be noted that the National Human Rights Commission had suggested amendments to the bill on Sunday. Members of the civil society and conflict victims have objected to the various provisions of the proposed bill.

The suggestions made by the conflict victims to the Bill designed to amend the Commission for Investigation of Disappeared Persons, Truth and Reconciliation Act, 2071, include among others the inclusion of a provision for appeal in the Supreme Court against the decision of the Special Court.

Likewise, murder and torture should be included in the definition of grave violation of human rights, and the statute of limitations or the principle against retroactive application of the law should not be applied in the case of serious violation of human rights. They have also demanded appointment of competent officials to the commission through a transparent appointment process.

On the occasion, Adhikari, a conflict victim, said that the suggestions given should be used to amend the bill under the parliamentary process and bring the transitional justice process to a conclusion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal