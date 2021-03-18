Key Issues

The Nepal National Transport Entrepreneurs Federation has requested the government to adjust the public transportation fare. Meeting with Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Basant Kumar Nembang today, representatives of the Federation said the fare has not been adjusted since a very long time.

The government had decided to adjust the public transportation fare every year but it has not taken place since the past eight years, the Federation said. The Department of Transport Management must adjust the public transportation fare by the end of March, reads a statement issued by President of the Federation Yogendra Nath Karmacharya.

The adjustment of the fare should be based 35 per cent on the rise in price of petroleum products and 65 per cent on the inflation in areas concerning the transportation sector including insurance, tax, bank interest, spare parts, lubricants among others.

---

Source: National News Agency Nepal