Vehicular traffic has resumed on the Thankot-Chitlang road section from today.

Transport on this section of the Kanti Highway was suspended for some days for road repair works at Bagmati and Bhattedada of Lalitpur. Vehicles heading towards Hetauda from Balkhu, Kathmandu have come into operation since the morning today on the road towards Sisneri via Dakshinkali, the District Administration Office, Makawanpur said.

Before this, the vehicles plying on Kathmandu-Hetauda route were brought into operation via Kanti Highway. Vehicles going towards Kathmandu from Hetauda have been operating via the Chitlang-Thankot road section until the repair of the Phakhel-Sisneri road under the Kulekhani section of the highway since one and half months back, said Rajendra Dev Pandey, the Chief District Officer of Makawnpur.

He shared Thankot-Chitlang road has been brought into operation closing Kanti highway in order to implement the decision of the joint meeting of Transport Management Office, Kathmandu, entrepreneurs, bodies concerned and local administration held few days ago.

Light vehicles heading towards Hetauda from Balkhu, Kathmandu, would move via Thankot-Chitlang road from today till March 24 while vehicles moving towards Kathmandu from Hetauda via Kulekhani would be given continuity in their operation till March 24.

Chairperson of Narayani Transport Entrepreneurs Association, Hira Lal Shrestha, said around 2,000 light vehicles from Kathmandu to Hetauda and Hetauda to Kathmandu make their movement every day.

Source: National News Agency Nepal