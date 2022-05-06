General

The Election Commission (EC) has said transportation of the ballot papers to the Office of the Chief Returning Officer in all 77 districts has been completed.

The EC had loaded the ballot papers in the vehicles along with the security provision on April 26 from Janak Education Material Centre Limited in Bhaktapur where the ballot papers were printed. In some districts, the ballot papers were supplied in helicopters too.

Printing Officer at EC Baburam Koirala said the ballot papers would be transported to the concerned local levels soon from the Office of the Chief Returning Officer. The EC had printed a total of 20.07 million ballot paper based on the details of the candidates' nomination and election symbols.

Likewise, the offices of the EC in the districts and provinces have started training to the polling offices and assistant polling offices in the contents fixed from the EC.

Similarly, the offices of the EC are working for the security provision, monitoring for implementation of the election code of conducts, sample voting programme and others.

Security personnel have been mobilized in the required number in all districts and local levels and additional forces are kept in ready position and would be deployed immediately as per the need.

It is stated that distribution of the voter's identity card and activities of voting education are being carried out these days.

Source: National News Agency Nepal