Key Issues, politics

A meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) is taking place at 1:00 pm today.

Prime Minister and Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' is scheduled to table the Bill on Truth and Reconciliation Commission (Third Amendment), 2079.

Likewise, PM Dahal is also expected to table the Bill on Constitutional Council (First Amendment), 2079.

As scheduled, the Speaker of the HoR will inform the House about the letters received from the Office of the President on assignment of different portfolios.

Furthermore, the Speaker is scheduled to share the House about a vacant post of the HoR member.

Source: National News Agency Nepal