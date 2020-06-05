General

Treatment of coronavirus infected people has begun from the 50-bed isolation ward constructed in Dhangadhi.

The District Health Office, Kailali handed over the isolation ward to Seti State Hospital. It was constructed from the budget provided by the Sudurpaschim State government.

Information Officer at the Hospital, Dilip Kumar Shrestha said that the treatment service has begun from isolation ward from Thursday. Twenty-six coronavirus infected people who were undergoing treatment at the Seti State Hospital have been shifted to the isolation ward by mobilizing a separate medical team, added Shrestha.

He shared that the service delivery has started from 48-bed and additional beds would be arranged after few days. The isolation ward was constructed at the cost of Rs 9.4 million.

Officiating Chief at the District Health Office, Kailali, Lal Bahadur Dhami said that the Kinara Construction Pvt.Ltd had completed the construction of the isolation ward in the stipulated timeline. The Social Development Ministry on May 25 had handed over the isolation ward to the Seti State Hospital.

Source: National News Agency