Tri-nation Int’l T-20 Cricket Series: Nepal sails into final edging PNG

Kathmandu: Nepal edged Papua New Guinea in the second match of the Tri-nation International T-20 Series to enter the finals. In the match held at the Mong Kok-based Mission Road Cricket Ground in Hong Kong today, Nepal bear PNG by85 runs. With this victory, Nepal has secured three points in two games. The first match held between Nepal and Hong Kong before this was put off due to rain. PNG which was chasing a victory target of 199 runs posted by Nepal was contained in 113 runs in 16.1 overs, losing all wickets. Hiri Hiri made the highest 28 runs for PNG. Similarly, Sese Bau scored 21 runs, Tony Ura 13 and Nosaina Pokana 12 runs for PNG. Kushal Bhurtel took four wickets while Pratish GC two wickets for Nepal. Likewise, Akash Chand and Gulsan Jha took one wicket each. Before this, Nepal, which was invited to bat first after losing the toss, hit 198 runs in the allotted 20 overs, losing six wickets. Kushal Bhurtel made the highest number of 59 runs with the help of four fours and four sixes off 39 balls for Nepal. Sandip Jora made 56 runs off 26 balls with the help of four sixes and three fours, Binod Bhandari made 27 runs, Bibek Yadav 19 runs, Gulsan Jha 15 and Lokesh Bom 14 runs. PNG captain Assad Vala took two wickets while Nosaina Pokana, John Kariko and Norman Vanua took one wicket each. Source: National News Agency Nepal